Instantaneous trend Line:

This version of DeMarker indicator uses the "help" of smoothed Stochastic to emphasize the states of DeMarker and to help in easier trend assessment.

Balance of Power, introduced by Igor Livshin, attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. This version of indicator calculates the BOP exactly as it is described in the article where it was published.