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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Momentum Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is based on code from the original author Iurii Tokman. I translated it from Russian and made the following improvements:
- Added trading alerts (Alerts in MetaTrader 4 terminal, Email notifications, Push notifications).
- Inputs to enable/disable each alert type separately.
- Instead of only Momentum, implemented a drop-down list of indicators you can choose from.
- Minor optimizations and fixes.
Inputs
- MName - indicator name.
- MPeriod - indicator period.
- MLevel - indicator level.
- MAppliedPrice - applied price for Momentum, CCI or RSI.
- Alerts - enable/disable alerts.
- Email - enable/disable Email notifications.
- Push - enable/disable Push notifications.
Recommendations
- Employ other means of fundamental and technical analysis, do not rely solely on this indicator to make trading decisions.
Thank you for reading!
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