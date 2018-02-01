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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Currency Strength Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Currency Strength Meter indicator gets RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from four different instruments of your choice and displays them in indicator window.
Features
- Ability to set custom colors and styles for each instrument.
- Displays colored labels for instrument identification.
- You can adjust period and applied price.
- Supports all types of markets (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto Currencies etc.).
Inputs
- instrOne - instrument 1.
- instrTwo - instrument 2.
- instrThree - instrument 3.
- instrFour - instrument 4.
- colorOne - instrument 1 color.
- colorTwo - instrument 2 color.
- colorThree - instrument 3 color.
- colorFour - instrument 4 color.
- indicatorPeriod - indicator period.
- appliedPrice - indicator applied price.
Thank you for reading!
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