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Indicators

Currency Strength Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Besarion Turmanauli
Besarion Turmanauli

Besarion Turmanauli

3.3 (17)
6 codes 1 topic 7 comments
Views:
99296
Rating:
(41)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Currency Strength Meter indicator gets RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from four different instruments of your choice and displays them in indicator window.


Features

  • Ability to set custom colors and styles for each instrument.
  • Displays colored labels for instrument identification.
  • You can adjust period and applied price.
  • Supports all types of markets (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto Currencies etc.).


Inputs

  • instrOne - instrument 1.
  • instrTwo - instrument 2.
  • instrThree - instrument 3.
  • instrFour - instrument 4.
  • colorOne - instrument 1 color.
  • colorTwo - instrument 2 color.
  • colorThree - instrument 3 color.
  • colorFour - instrument 4 color.
  • indicatorPeriod - indicator period.
  • appliedPrice - indicator applied price.


Thank you for reading!

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