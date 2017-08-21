Track/close buys and sells buttons

This tiny helper tracks total profits for SELL and BUY orders separately, displays them in two buttons attached to a chart and allows one to close either all BUYs or all SELLs by clicking the corresponding button. I find it useful for the cases when an order goes the wrong way and I try to get it back into profit by averaging.

The orders tracked are those corresponding to the symbol of the chart and can be further filtered by magic number:

Magic < 0 : track and close all magic numbers of this symbol.

Magic = 0 : track and close only orders opened manually.

Magic > 0 : track and close orders of some other EA.

Additionally a comment filter string can restrict the orders tracked to those with the corresponding comment.

Happy trading!