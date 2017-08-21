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Track/close buys and sells buttons - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This tiny helper tracks total profits for SELL and BUY orders separately, displays them in two buttons attached to a chart and allows one to close either all BUYs or all SELLs by clicking the corresponding button. I find it useful for the cases when an order goes the wrong way and I try to get it back into profit by averaging.
The orders tracked are those corresponding to the symbol of the chart and can be further filtered by magic number:
- Magic < 0 : track and close all magic numbers of this symbol.
- Magic = 0 : track and close only orders opened manually.
- Magic > 0 : track and close orders of some other EA.
Additionally a comment filter string can restrict the orders tracked to those with the corresponding comment.
Happy trading!
Stores and implements a basic hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit system.RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator
Relative Strength Oscillator or RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.
The EA using single layer Perceptron.Chaos Trader Lite
Use Chaos Theory to trade!