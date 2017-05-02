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Experts

Currency Strength EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Jaspreet Singh Saini
Jaspreet Singh Saini

Jaspreet Singh Saini

1 code 4 topics 22 comments
Views:
59933
Rating:
(54)
Published:
Updated:
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This EA calculates the strength of various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle. If some currency is very strong or very weak, it will check the difference between both. If it is more than the value provided in the inputs parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user.

This EA cannot be backtested. Don't trade in live directly. Check in demo first.

NOTE: It is to be applied on one chart only and it will do the rest for all currencies.

Currency_Strength_v1.1

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This expert will copy a trade with the preset volume on the same account, can be used with a signal. No cross-account functionality.

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Automatic Fibonacci with ZigZag Base.

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ChartEvent Test Example ChartEvent Test Example

Test ChartEvent is an example demonstrating the various types of ChartEvent: keyboard keys events, mouse click & move events, custom events. The source code works both in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.