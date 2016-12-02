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Indicators

TimeToNextCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Yaroslav Krasovsky
Yaroslav Krasovsky

Yaroslav Krasovsky

4.8 (57)
#define PRO_CODING_SINCE_2001
const HIGHEST_QUALITY
var CLEAN_AND_BEAUTIFUL_CODE
return GREAT_SERVICE
//===
* Expert advisors, indicators, bridges, copiers, utilities for:
1 code
| English Русский
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This indicator shows how much time remaining to the next bar opening. It provides automatic output string assembling depending on timeframe selected.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16729

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