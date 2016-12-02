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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TimeToNextCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator shows how much time remaining to the next bar opening. It provides automatic output string assembling depending on timeframe selected.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16729
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