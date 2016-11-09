Real author: MetaQuotes Software Corp., Khalil Abokwaik

The script creates user defined basket of pairs as an offline MetaTrader 4 chart on the desired time frame, and continues to update the chart on new ticks until it is manually stopped.

The basket chart can be used for analysis or even traded via an expert advisor.

Basket price calculation is based on the Geometric Mean method.

As long as it is meaningful to the trader, a basket can contain any type of instruments (currency pairs, stocks, metals, indexes ... etc).

Weights can be applied to basket contents in order to normalize is price.

Inputs:

Basket_Name : Basket Chart Name (example : #COM#)

: Basket Chart Name (example : #COM#) Time_Frame : Time frame of the basket offline chart (example : H1)

: Time frame of the basket offline chart (example : H1) Pairs : Basket instruments separated by commas (example : AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD)

: Basket instruments separated by commas (example : AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD) Pairs_DW : Directional Weights of basket instruments seperated by commas (example : +1 , +1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1).

: Directional Weights of basket instruments seperated by commas (example : +1 , +1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1). + is used if the direction of the instrument is the same as the basket direction. The plus sign is optional

is used if the direction of the instrument is the same as the basket direction. The plus sign is optional

- is used if the direction of the instrument is opposite to the basket direction

is used if the direction of the instrument is opposite to the basket direction

weights can be fractions (0.25, 6.5 ... etc)

Template_Name : Name of the template that you like to be automatically applied to the basket chart. (example : ADX)

Sample Baskets:

Commodity Currencies basket containing all pairs of AUD, NZD and CAD

Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium)

Yen Index (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY ... )

Technology Stocks (AAPL, IBM ...)





About:

Inputs:

Recommendations: