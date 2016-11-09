Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Basket Chart Creator - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21340
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: MetaQuotes Software Corp., Khalil Abokwaik
The script creates user defined basket of pairs as an offline MetaTrader 4 chart on the desired time frame, and continues to update the chart on new ticks until it is manually stopped.
The basket chart can be used for analysis or even traded via an expert advisor.
Basket price calculation is based on the Geometric Mean method.
As long as it is meaningful to the trader, a basket can contain any type of instruments (currency pairs, stocks, metals, indexes ... etc).
Weights can be applied to basket contents in order to normalize is price.
Inputs:
- Basket_Name : Basket Chart Name (example : #COM#)
- Time_Frame : Time frame of the basket offline chart (example : H1)
- Pairs : Basket instruments separated by commas (example : AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD)
- Pairs_DW : Directional Weights of basket instruments seperated by commas (example : +1 , +1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1).
- + is used if the direction of the instrument is the same as the basket direction. The plus sign is optional
- - is used if the direction of the instrument is opposite to the basket direction
- weights can be fractions (0.25, 6.5 ... etc)
- Template_Name : Name of the template that you like to be automatically applied to the basket chart. (example : ADX)
Sample Baskets:
- Commodity Currencies basket containing all pairs of AUD, NZD and CAD
- Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium)
- Yen Index (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY ... )
- Technology Stocks (AAPL, IBM ...)
About:
Inputs:
Recommendations:
- It is recommended to apply the script on M1 chart (any currency pair).
- The quality of the basket chart history is highly dependent on the history data quality of its instruments.
Template EA that downloads news without the use of DLL.TypeToBytes
Byte-wise operation with structures and standard data types.
Phase accumulation adaptive MACD - completely adaptive MACDTimeToNextCandle
This indicator shows how much time remaining to the next bar opening.