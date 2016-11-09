CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Basket Chart Creator - script for MetaTrader 4

Khalil Abokwaik
Khalil Abokwaik

Khalil Abokwaik

4.7 (30)
I am business software expert, started my trading journey in 2013. I was amazed by the automation capabilities Metatrader platform offers.
7 products 3 codes 2 topics 26 comments
Views:
21340
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: MetaQuotes Software Corp., Khalil Abokwaik

The script creates user defined basket of pairs as an offline MetaTrader 4 chart on the desired time frame, and continues to update the chart on new ticks until it is manually stopped.

The basket chart can be used for analysis or even traded via an expert advisor.

Basket price calculation is based on the Geometric Mean method.

As long as it is meaningful to the trader, a basket can contain any type of instruments (currency pairs, stocks, metals, indexes ... etc).

Weights can be applied to basket contents in order to normalize is price.

Inputs:

  • Basket_Name : Basket Chart Name (example : #COM#)
  • Time_Frame : Time frame of the basket offline chart (example : H1)
  • Pairs : Basket instruments separated by commas (example : AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD)
  • Pairs_DW : Directional Weights of basket instruments seperated by commas (example : +1 , +1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1).
    • + is used if the direction of the instrument is the same as the basket direction. The plus sign is optional
    • - is used if the direction of the instrument is opposite to the basket direction
    • weights can be fractions (0.25, 6.5 ... etc)
  • Template_Name : Name of the template that you like to be automatically applied to the basket chart. (example : ADX)

Sample Baskets:

  • Commodity Currencies basket containing all pairs of AUD, NZD and CAD
  • Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium)
  • Yen Index (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY ... )
  • Technology Stocks (AAPL, IBM ...)


About:

About

Inputs:

Recommendations:

  • It is recommended to apply the script on M1 chart (any currency pair).
  • The quality of the basket chart history is highly dependent on the history data quality of its instruments.
News EA Template without DLL News EA Template without DLL

Template EA that downloads news without the use of DLL.

TypeToBytes TypeToBytes

Byte-wise operation with structures and standard data types.

PA adaptive MACD PA adaptive MACD

Phase accumulation adaptive MACD - completely adaptive MACD

TimeToNextCandle TimeToNextCandle

This indicator shows how much time remaining to the next bar opening.