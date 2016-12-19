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Custom Moving Average Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The code contains the implementation of Moving Average indicator. For the code, the following input parameters are available:
- Period
- Shift
- Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
- Applied Price : Close Price, Open Price, Low Price, High Price, Median Price, Typical Price, Weighted Price
- Color: Change color of indicator line
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