MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Indicators is a set of MetaCOT 2 indicators which provides access to data from CFTC reports. MetaCOT 2 supports COT reports, Disaggregated COT, TFF and CIT. All indicators are available in source code and can be used to build your trading system.

An EA fully based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.

Build Binary Options strategies to test in the Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 4 with Binary Options Strategy Tester utility from marketplace.

The same EA's as previously released. The additional code allows the user to set parameters on RSI and Momentum.