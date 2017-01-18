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ZigZag_DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ZigZag based on the DeMarker oscillator.
Fig1. The ZigZag_DeMarker indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16562
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