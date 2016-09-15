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Indicators

LinesProfitLoss - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Taras Slobodyanik
Taras Slobodyanik

Taras Slobodyanik

4.9 (605)
60 products 9 codes 2 topics 2233 comments
Views:
48554
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol. You can freely drag and drop a line to display the current profit or loss.

Parameters

  • To count in money or in pips — how to show profit / loss.
  • Add pending orders to calculate — count pending orders in the calculation, yes / no.
  • Magic Number (0 - all orders by symbol) — for individual orders.
  • Offset for first print (from average price) — this option is for the first start, the line is displayed on the distance of the average price.
  • Color profit — profit line color.
  • Color loss — loss line color.

1

 

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