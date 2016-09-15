Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LinesProfitLoss - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 48554
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol. You can freely drag and drop a line to display the current profit or loss.
Parameters
- To count in money or in pips — how to show profit / loss.
- Add pending orders to calculate — count pending orders in the calculation, yes / no.
- Magic Number (0 - all orders by symbol) — for individual orders.
- Offset for first print (from average price) — this option is for the first start, the line is displayed on the distance of the average price.
- Color profit — profit line color.
- Color loss — loss line color.
FFC 2.0 - Canvas Economic Calendar
Data Source: Providing news data courtesy of Forex Factory (Fair Economy).TickRecorder
Continuously records tick data in format "DateTime, Bid, Ask, Volume" even after restart.
PricePosition
PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL).iFractals 4all TF
Buy or sell just by looking at the "arrow" as a signal. Very easy and simple.