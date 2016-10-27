CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CheckMark pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Neval | English Русский
Published by:
Ihor Herasko
Ihor Herasko

Ihor Herasko

4.8 (26)
11 products 62 codes 46 topics 7483 comments
Views:
34244
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Purpose of the pattern - predict the type of the next candle: bullish or bearish. It has no further effect.

The "CheckMark" pattern is plotted the same way as the divergence lines, which means that a price chart alone is not enough for finding it. An additional indicator is also required. This task is performed best by various oscillators.

Formation of the pattern involves three last bars. It is necessary to connect the Close prices of bars by lines, and on the oscillator chart — simply highlight three last vales. If "checkmarks" are obtained from both charts and they have different vertical orientation, then the "CheckMark" pattern is found. The local minimum on the oscillator chart is a bullish pattern (blue), the local maximum is bearish (red).

The indicator has been described in more details in the article The "CheckMark" pattern.

Updated on 26.08.2016. Version 1.10. Added the ability to select the CCI indicator as the base indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16141

Candle Difference Candle Difference

Indicator that displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candle.

Break-Even Master Break-Even Master

The Expert Advisor that moves the stop loss to breakeven after reaching certain profit.

Cauchy difference Cauchy difference

Cauchy difference.

Cauchy derivative Cauchy derivative

Derivative of the Cauchy difference