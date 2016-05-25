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Indicators

3DaysHiLo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

dXerof
Published by:
Siti Latifah
Siti Latifah

Siti Latifah

4.8 (306)
Mql4 / Mql5 programmer (EA,Indicator,Scripts)
Experience in forex for 15 more years
3 products 8 codes 5 topics 207 comments
Views:
34379
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
3dayshilo.mq4 (3.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

dXerof

This indicator draws support & resistance lines based on High and Low of a daily candle three days ago.

3dayshilo

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