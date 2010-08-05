CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dual Trix UpGrade_1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Q_import | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
q_import
Views:
11886
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Dual Trix Upgrade 1. Bigger text output in the indicator was taken from "antt" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330/page2.

Dual Trix UpGrade_1

MACD - Any higher timeframe MACD - Any higher timeframe

This indicator is based on simple MACD but allows you to choose also timeframe of indicator, different from current. You can choose current timeframe of chart (then indicator shows the same values as common MACD) or any higher timeframe.

spread_on_chart spread_on_chart

The spread_on_chart indicator shows the current values of spread, stop and freeze levels.

MartGreg MartGreg

An Expert Advisor, based on two MACD, it uses the martingale money management system.

Multik Multik

The Multicurrency Expert Advisor.