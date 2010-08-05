Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dual Trix UpGrade_1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- q_import
- Views:
- 11886
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Dual Trix Upgrade 1. Bigger text output in the indicator was taken from "antt" https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330/page2.
MACD - Any higher timeframe
This indicator is based on simple MACD but allows you to choose also timeframe of indicator, different from current. You can choose current timeframe of chart (then indicator shows the same values as common MACD) or any higher timeframe.spread_on_chart
The spread_on_chart indicator shows the current values of spread, stop and freeze levels.