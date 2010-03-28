Text inside indicator - page 2

New comment
 

Thank you Antt, but not what I was looking me. I would insert a text as in this example: RSI +-value of CSR.... is possible?


 
supermagix:

Thank you Antt, but not what I was looking me. I would insert a text as in this example: RSI +-value of CSR.... is possible?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_level1 30
#property indicator_level2 70
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  DodgerBlue
//--- input parameters
input int InpPeriodRSI=14; // Period
//--- indicator buffers
double    ExtRSIBuffer[];
double    ExtPosBuffer[];
double    ExtNegBuffer[];
//--- global variable
int       ExtPeriodRSI;
//---
int       window;
string    objectName="RsiText"; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input
   if(InpPeriodRSI<1)
     {
      ExtPeriodRSI=12;
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =",InpPeriodRSI,
            "Indicator will use value =",ExtPeriodRSI,"for calculations.");
     }
   else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI;
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"RSI("+string(ExtPeriodRSI)+")");
//--- get window number
   window=ChartWindowFind(); 
//--- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   int    i;
   double diff;
//--- check for rates count
   if(rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI)
      return(0);
//--- preliminary calculations
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=ExtPeriodRSI)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double SumP=0.0;
      double SumN=0.0;
      for(i=1;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
         SumP+=(diff>0?diff:0);
         SumN+=(diff<0?-diff:0);
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]));
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=ExtPeriodRSI+1;
     }
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
     }
//--- create object
   ObjectCreate(0,objectName,OBJ_TEXT,window,0,0);
   ObjectSetString(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TEXT,string(ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]));
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
   datetime tm[1];
   CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,tm);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TIME,tm[0]);
   ObjectSetDouble(0,objectName,OBJPROP_PRICE,ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]);
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

Thank you Antt is perfect.

Now: I would fix the text in a specific point in sub-Window.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_level1 30
#property indicator_level2 70
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  DodgerBlue
//--- input parameters
input int InpPeriodRSI=14; // Period
//--- indicator buffers
double    ExtRSIBuffer[];
double    ExtPosBuffer[];
double    ExtNegBuffer[];
//--- global variable
int       ExtPeriodRSI;
//---
int       window;
string    objectName="RsiText"; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input
   if(InpPeriodRSI<1)
     {
      ExtPeriodRSI=12;
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =",InpPeriodRSI,
            "Indicator will use value =",ExtPeriodRSI,"for calculations.");
     }
   else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI;
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"RSI("+string(ExtPeriodRSI)+")");
//--- get window number
   window=ChartWindowFind(); 
//--- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   int    i;
   double diff;
//--- check for rates count
   if(rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI)
      return(0);
//--- preliminary calculations
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=ExtPeriodRSI)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double SumP=0.0;
      double SumN=0.0;
      for(i=1;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
         SumP+=(diff>0?diff:0);
         SumN+=(diff<0?-diff:0);
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]));
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=ExtPeriodRSI+1;
     }
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
     }
//--- create object
   ObjectCreate(0,objectName,OBJ_TEXT,window,0,0);
   ObjectSetString(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TEXT,string(ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]));
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetString(0,objectName,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   datetime tm[1];
   CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,tm);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TIME,tm[0]);
   ObjectSetDouble(0,objectName,OBJPROP_PRICE,ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]);
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I added:  objprop_xdistance    but not function. Why ?

Thank you again

 
supermagix:

Thank you Antt is perfect.

Now: I would fix the text in a specific point in sub-Window.


I added:  objprop_xdistance    but not function. Why ?

Thank you again



ObjectCreate(0,objectName,OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
 
antt:


wooooow....... beautiful Antt, it is what I was search....

  Now, if possible again I ask your help: I have built this CCI but I cannot  look and change color to histograms when the CCI is above or below the  of zero line. Why?

Thank you for  help

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 3
//--- input parameters
input int      CCIPeriod=14;         // Period for calculating the CCI
input int      CCIPeriodTurbo=6;     // Period for calculating the TURBOCCI
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  price1 =PRICE_CLOSE; // Method of calculating

//---- plot CCI_LINE
#property indicator_label1  "CCI_LINE"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  Black
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3

//---- plot CCI_TURBO_LINE
#property indicator_label2  "CCI_TURBO_LINE"
#property indicator_type2  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  Navy
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

//---- plot CCI_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_label3  "CCI_HISTO"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  Red,Green
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2


//----- level
 #property indicator_level1       -100.0
 #property indicator_level2        100.0
 #property indicator_level3       -200.0
 #property indicator_level4        200.0
 #property indicator_level5       -50.0
 #property indicator_level6        50.0
//--- indicator buffers

double         CCI_LINEBuffer[]; //  CCI_LINE
double         CCI_TURBOBuffer[]; //  CCI TURBO_LINE
double         HISTOGRAM[];       //  HISTOGRAM
int            copied;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,CCI_LINEBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);//buffer LINE
   SetIndexBuffer(1,CCI_TURBOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);//buffer Turbo
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HISTOGRAM,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);//buffer Histogram
   
 //name of separate window 
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MYCCI");

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                 const int prev_calculated,
                 const int begin,
                 const double &price[]
                 )
  { 
  
  //--- Create the indicator of CCI LINR
  int  CCIhandle=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriod,price1);
    copied=CopyBuffer(CCIhandle,0,0,rates_total,CCI_LINEBuffer);
  
   
//--- Create the indicator of CCI TURBO
   int CCI_TURBO_handle=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriodTurbo,price1);
   copied=CopyBuffer(CCI_TURBO_handle,0,0,rates_total,CCI_TURBOBuffer);
   
  int i ;
   for(i=0;i>=rates_total;i++);
    
 if  (CCI_LINEBuffer[i]<0)
      {
      HISTOGRAM[i]=0.0;//HISTOGRAM RED
     }  
 if  (CCI_LINEBuffer[i]>0)
      {
      HISTOGRAM[i]=1.0;//HISTOGRAM Green
     }    
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);

  }
 
supermagix:

wooooow....... beautiful Antt, it is what I was search....

  Now, if possible again I ask your help: I have built this CCI but I cannot  look and change color to histograms when the CCI is above or below the  of zero line. Why?

Thank you for  help

You should learn MQL5 a bit before writing such indicator. You have made so awkward mistakes.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     RSIcolor.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 3
//--- input parameters
input int      CCIPeriod=14;         // Period for calculating the CCI
input int      CCIPeriodTurbo=6;     // Period for calculating the TURBOCCI
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  price1=PRICE_CLOSE; // Method of calculating

//---- plot CCI_LINE
#property indicator_label1  "CCI_LINE"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  Black
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3

//---- plot CCI_TURBO_LINE
#property indicator_label2  "CCI_TURBO_LINE"
#property indicator_type2  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  Navy
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

//---- plot CCI_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_label3  "CCI_HISTO"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  Red,Green
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2


//----- level
#property indicator_level1       -100.0
#property indicator_level2        100.0
#property indicator_level3       -200.0
#property indicator_level4        200.0
#property indicator_level5       -50.0
#property indicator_level6        50.0
//--- indicator buffers

double         CCI_LINEBuffer[]; //  CCI_LINE
double         CCI_TURBOBuffer[]; //  CCI TURBO_LINE
double         HISTOGRAM[];       //  HISTOGRAM
double         HISTOGRAMColor[];       //  HISTOGRAM
int            copied;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

   SetIndexBuffer(0,CCI_LINEBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);//buffer LINE
   SetIndexBuffer(1,CCI_TURBOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);//buffer Turbo
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HISTOGRAM,INDICATOR_DATA);//buffer Histogram
   SetIndexBuffer(3,HISTOGRAMColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);//buffer Histogram

                                                          //name of separate window 
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MYCCI");

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[]
                )
  {

//--- Create the indicator of CCI LINR
   int  CCIhandle=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriod,price1);
   copied=CopyBuffer(CCIhandle,0,0,rates_total,CCI_LINEBuffer);

//--- Create the indicator of CCI TURBO
   int CCI_TURBO_handle=iCCI(NULL,0,CCIPeriodTurbo,price1);
   copied=CopyBuffer(CCI_TURBO_handle,0,0,rates_total,CCI_TURBOBuffer);

   int i=prev_calculated;
   if (i>0) prev_calculated--;
   for(;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      HISTOGRAM[i]=CCI_LINEBuffer[i];
      if(CCI_LINEBuffer[i]<0)
        {
         HISTOGRAMColor[i]=0.0;//HISTOGRAM RED
        }
      if(CCI_LINEBuffer[i]>0)
        {
         HISTOGRAMColor[i]=1.0;//HISTOGRAM Green
        }
     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

 

How can I put the label into the upper right corner?

 
walb99:

 

How can I put the label into the upper right corner?

See sample for the  Chart Corner section
 

Can you pleae modify the RSI sample indicator in a way that is shows the value of the RSI in the upper right coerner?

I tried already virtually everything, but it was not possible for me. 

 
walb99:

Can you pleae modify the RSI sample indicator in a way that is shows the value of the RSI in the upper right coerner?

I tried already virtually everything, but it was not possible for me. 

You may find the best point moving OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE

ObjectCreate(0,"Name",OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
   ObjectSetString(0,"Name",OBJPROP_TEXT,string...................);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_COLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetString(0,"Name",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,1480);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Name",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,450);
12345
New comment