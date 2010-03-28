Text inside indicator - page 2
Thank you Antt, but not what I was looking me. I would insert a text as in this example: RSI +-value of CSR.... is possible?
//| RSI.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_level1 30
#property indicator_level2 70
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue
//--- input parameters
input int InpPeriodRSI=14; // Period
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtRSIBuffer[];
double ExtPosBuffer[];
double ExtNegBuffer[];
//--- global variable
int ExtPeriodRSI;
//---
int window;
string objectName="RsiText";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- check for input
if(InpPeriodRSI<1)
{
ExtPeriodRSI=12;
Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =",InpPeriodRSI,
"Indicator will use value =",ExtPeriodRSI,"for calculations.");
}
else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI;
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"RSI("+string(ExtPeriodRSI)+")");
//--- get window number
window=ChartWindowFind();
//--- initialization done
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
int i;
double diff;
//--- check for rates count
if(rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI)
return(0);
//--- preliminary calculations
int pos=prev_calculated-1;
if(pos<=ExtPeriodRSI)
{
//--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
double SumP=0.0;
double SumN=0.0;
for(i=1;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++)
{
ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
SumP+=(diff>0?diff:0);
SumN+=(diff<0?-diff:0);
}
//--- calculate first visible value
ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI;
ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI;
ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]));
//--- prepare the position value for main calculation
pos=ExtPeriodRSI+1;
}
//--- the main loop of calculations
for(i=pos;i<rates_total;i++)
{
diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
}
//--- create object
ObjectCreate(0,objectName,OBJ_TEXT,window,0,0);
ObjectSetString(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TEXT,string(ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]));
ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
datetime tm[1];
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,tm);
ObjectSetInteger(0,objectName,OBJPROP_TIME,tm[0]);
ObjectSetDouble(0,objectName,OBJPROP_PRICE,ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]);
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you Antt is perfect.
Now: I would fix the text in a specific point in sub-Window.
I added: objprop_xdistance but not function. Why ?
Thank you again
wooooow....... beautiful Antt, it is what I was search....
Now, if possible again I ask your help: I have built this CCI but I cannot look and change color to histograms when the CCI is above or below the of zero line. Why?
Thank you for help
You should learn MQL5 a bit before writing such indicator. You have made so awkward mistakes.
How can I put the label into the upper right corner?
Can you pleae modify the RSI sample indicator in a way that is shows the value of the RSI in the upper right coerner?
I tried already virtually everything, but it was not possible for me.
You may find the best point moving OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE