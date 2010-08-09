CodeBaseSections
Multik - expert for MetaTrader 5

multik.mq5
Real author:

This Expert Advisor is based on the idea, presented in the article Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments.

It trades on the EURUSD and GBPUSD daily bars. It buys when MA is upwards, and sells when MA downwards.

It uses a special function for money management. The testing period was the Last year.

Input parameters:

  • Symb* - symbol;
  • Trade* - trade allowed;
  • Per* - MA period;
  • ApPrice* - applied price (close price by default);
  • MaMethod* - Moving Average method (Simple MA by default);
  • StLoss* - Stop Loss in points;
  • TkProfit* - Take profit in points;
  • Lots* - Position volume;
  • Slippage* - Slippage.


Multicurrency Expert Advisor


Multicurrency Expert Advisor

Recommendations:

It isn't recommeded to use it in a real trade.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/158

