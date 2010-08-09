Real author:

This Expert Advisor is based on the idea, presented in the article Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments.

It trades on the EURUSD and GBPUSD daily bars. It buys when MA is upwards, and sells when MA downwards.



It uses a special function for money management. The testing period was the Last year.



Input parameters:

Symb* - symbol;

Trade* - trade allowed;

Per* - MA period;

ApPrice* - applied price (close price by default);

MaMethod* - Moving Average method (Simple MA by default);

StLoss* - Stop Loss in points;

TkProfit* - Take profit in points;

Lots* - Position volume;

Slippage* - Slippage.









Recommendations:

It isn't recommeded to use it in a real trade.