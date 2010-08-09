Watch how to download trading robots for free
Multik - expert for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
This Expert Advisor is based on the idea, presented in the article Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments.
It trades on the EURUSD and GBPUSD daily bars. It buys when MA is upwards, and sells when MA downwards.
It uses a special function for money management. The testing period was the Last year.
Input parameters:
- Symb* - symbol;
- Trade* - trade allowed;
- Per* - MA period;
- ApPrice* - applied price (close price by default);
- MaMethod* - Moving Average method (Simple MA by default);
- StLoss* - Stop Loss in points;
- TkProfit* - Take profit in points;
- Lots* - Position volume;
- Slippage* - Slippage.
Recommendations:
It isn't recommeded to use it in a real trade.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/158
