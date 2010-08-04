CodeBaseSections
MACD - Any higher timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5

17860
(21)
This indicator is based on common MACD. Main idea is to allow trader to choose also timeframe of displayed indocator.

Naturally you have the possibility to choose only current chart timeframe or any higher timeframe.

It is not possible to display MACD with lower timeframe as current chart timeframe.

MACD - Any higher timeframe

