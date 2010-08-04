Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD - Any higher timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17860
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is based on common MACD. Main idea is to allow trader to choose also timeframe of displayed indocator.
Naturally you have the possibility to choose only current chart timeframe or any higher timeframe.
It is not possible to display MACD with lower timeframe as current chart timeframe.
spread_on_chart
The spread_on_chart indicator shows the current values of spread, stop and freeze levels.Free Fuzzy Logic Library functions
The API functions to Free Fuzzy Logic Library.
Dual Trix UpGrade_1
Dual Trix Upgrade 1.MartGreg
An Expert Advisor, based on two MACD, it uses the martingale money management system.