Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Example of Heiken Ashi + SMA Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
- Views:
- 21862
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real Author:
Mohammad Soubra
This is unpaid version of Trading Robots. Just it is a source code for coders who see it helpful for them.
Showing how to trade FX market trend using the (SMA: Simple Moving Average) with the Japanese indicator Heiken Ashi.
All trades get the ATR(14) shift(1) as Take Profit.
Recommendations:
- This robot has no Stop Loss, no Break Even & no Trailing Stop. Feel fee to update it as you wish. I am ready for help.
- Use it only in Demo Accounts or Strategy Tester.
- For Coders only.
Turn Area Chart
The RSI indicator in the main chart window.Turn Area
Areas of the potential price reversals.
Script to StopLoss and TakeProft in Pips, use your EA Number
Script to set StopLoss and TakeProft in Pips, uses your EA Number, separate SL and TP.Indicators saver
The script saves the values of Time, Open, High, Low, Close, Volume and standard indicators.