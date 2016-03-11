CodeBaseSections
Example of Heiken Ashi + SMA Automated - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammad Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
21862
(10)
Real Author:

Mohammad Soubra

This is unpaid version of Trading Robots. Just it is a source code for coders who see it helpful for them.

Showing how to trade FX market trend using the (SMA: Simple Moving Average) with the Japanese indicator Heiken Ashi.

All trades get the ATR(14) shift(1) as Take Profit.

Recommendations:

  • This robot has no Stop Loss, no Break Even & no Trailing Stop. Feel fee to update it as you wish. I am ready for help.
  • Use it only in Demo Accounts or Strategy Tester.
  • For Coders only.
