Seasonal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boeing737
This simple indicator will help you see seasonal moves on commodity markets, as the silver, the gold, crude oil, heating oil and some others commodities. Seasonal trade together with COT theory give brilliant results. For example, the gold almost always grows at the beginning of the year. You might make a lot of money, if you ventured to open a large position at the gold at this time.

Successful trade to you!

The gold:

Crude oil light sweet:

