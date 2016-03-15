Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

The indicator shows the current possibilities to scalpers, trend lovers and beginners for getting buy, sell, or exit positions.

Operation Principles

In the parameters, traders will find some default settings, which are:

Moving Average

Relative Strength

Commodities Channel

Stochastics

MACD

ATR

After finishing your settings, check out your trading chart. All will be available in one chart.

Here you will find signal for buy or sell with calculated readings of the most brilliant indicators.

I hope this will be much helpful for traders to take a step without using extra windows.

Recommendations: