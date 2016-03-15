CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trend Movers - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Khurram Mustafa
Published by:
Khurram Mustafa
Views:
32294
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

The indicator shows the current possibilities to scalpers, trend lovers and beginners for getting buy, sell, or exit positions.

Operation Principles

In the parameters, traders will find some default settings, which are:

  • Moving Average
  • Relative Strength
  • Commodities Channel
  • Stochastics
  • MACD
  • ATR

After finishing your settings, check out your trading chart. All will be available in one chart.

Here you will find signal for buy or sell with calculated readings of the most brilliant indicators.

I hope this will be much helpful for traders to take a step without using extra windows.

Trend Movers - Screen Shot

Recommendations:

  • Using it any chart with any symbol.
  • I'm trying to keep this setting on my EA, will publish after success.
Seasonal Seasonal

The indicator is for seasonal trade.

Indicators saver Indicators saver

The script saves the values of Time, Open, High, Low, Close, Volume and standard indicators.

MACDChannels MACDChannels

This indicator shows MACD in the main chart.

Pending Order Pending Order

Pending Order is an order that will be executed if the price touches a point that we specify, in other words open pending order means ordering to open a position at a certain price level. So if price hits a predetermined level, then automatically we have an open trading positions.