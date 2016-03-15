Join our fan page
Trend Movers - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Khurram Mustafa
- 32294
Real author:
Khurram Mustafa
The indicator shows the current possibilities to scalpers, trend lovers and beginners for getting buy, sell, or exit positions.
Operation Principles
In the parameters, traders will find some default settings, which are:
- Moving Average
- Relative Strength
- Commodities Channel
- Stochastics
- MACD
- ATR
After finishing your settings, check out your trading chart. All will be available in one chart.
Here you will find signal for buy or sell with calculated readings of the most brilliant indicators.
I hope this will be much helpful for traders to take a step without using extra windows.
Recommendations:
- Using it any chart with any symbol.
- I'm trying to keep this setting on my EA, will publish after success.
