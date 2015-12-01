CodeBaseSections
Experts

Cidomo_v.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Faisal Rahman
Views:
15733
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
cidomo_v1.mq4 (13.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Theclai

The strategy of this EA is place buy and sell pending orders for daily breakout which is compare previous high or low previous day candle

