Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Cidomo_v.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15733
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Theclai
The strategy of this EA is place buy and sell pending orders for daily breakout which is compare previous high or low previous day candle
Millenium Code
This program is a basic version of the original code of relatively simple system Millenium.Singleton Example
This is a working singleton code example. A singleton object is created when there 'can be only one' of the object.
Close At Time
Close At Time is an EA that closes open positions or deletes pending orders or both. You can also specify how it should be closed – by symbol, magic number or ticket number.Levels with Revolve
EA opens trades from support and resistance levels, which were set by a trader, and revolves them at another levels.