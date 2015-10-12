Real author:

klot

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Moving Average indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.

The resulting indicator is implemented as a cloud between the smoothed average and smoothed Close price.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint MAPeriod= 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType= MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint N = 7 ; input uint SS = 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

where:

N — sets the series length (power of two);

SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Moving Average series is repeated.

This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_MA indicator