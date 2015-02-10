Watch how to download trading robots for free
Indicator Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator draws up/down buffer arrows if conditions on one or two of the following indicators are met:
- Moving Average;
- MACD;
- Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA);
- Stochastic Oscillator;
- Relative Strength Index (RSI);
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI);
- Relative Vigor Index (RVI);
- ADX;
- Bollinger Bands;
