RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v2.06 - expert for MetaTrader 4
EA for Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, and Trailing Stop (With Special Methods). SL and TP could be hidden.
Input parameters
Changes
v. 1.0:
- Auto SL and TP.
v. 1.22:
- Correcting Minimum Stop Level.
v. 2.0:
- Added modes for SL and TP (Hidden or Placed).
- Added profit lock.
- Added stepping Trailing Stop.
v. 2.01:
- Added option to enable/disable alert when closed by hidden SL/TP.
v. 2.03:
- Fixed initial locking profit.
- Fixed trailing stop.
v. 2.04:
- Fixed trailing stop step that moving against entry price.
- Rearrange lock profit to a function.
v. 2.05:
- Added Trailing Stop Method (Classic, Step Keep Distance, Step By Step)
v. 2.06:
- Added Option to Enable/Disable Profit Lock
Note
- First of all, your orders SL and TP must be set to 0, then this EA will set appropriate SL and TP.
- To disable SL, TP, Profit Lock, and Trailing Stop, set its value to 0.
Credits
- Dedi Sucianto for Profit Lock idea and testing.
- All users who find bugs in this EA.
