Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ProfitLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 40922
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws line for quick calculation of potential profit/loss from lot, or lot from expected profit.
Select what are you inserting into value, and the opposite will be calculated on the line. Click New for creating new line or Edit to calculate the last inserted line with new Value. Drag line ends for calculate
Inputs:
- Font = 12; - size of the font;
- Color = Yellow; - color of line and value shown;
VSA Syndicate Trader v1.04
Syndicate Trader is coded from the basic VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) study by Wyckoff.Volume Divergence Markers (VDM)
Flat indicator showing potential entry points.