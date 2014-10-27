Hi guys,

I bring this strategy to you. I publish a simple version of the original strategy PRO that I uses on my real account.



A version PRO is used for providing signals or in other hand will be ready for purchasing at the market. If you want to save time and money you can subscribe to follow the signal at Signal section. You can find it as Stufic Pro. Signal strategy will be periodically updated!



Info:

Variables, are described in the code. Lite version missing some advanced variables which making trading more stable but it can be applied to real account.

Profit Factor can be 4.50 with more than 300 trades in some cases. But its necessary to spend a lot of time with advanced optimization - market, training, graph check and verification period!

Recommendations:

Optimal lot size is 0.1 or 0.2 for each 10.000 USD.

It can be used for a lot of pair but remember to use training (optimalization period, min 12 months) and verification period (min 4 months).