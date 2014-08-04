Watch how to download trading robots for free
BBMACD_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
BBMACD_v2 is the Bollinger Bands® and MACD indicator in the same place at separate window version 2.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/247#comment_559816
Last update 20/03/2015: Eliminate some bugs that I have done in the use of facilities MovingAverages.mqh
