BBMACD_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
35807
(11)
BBMACD_v2 is the Bollinger Bands® and MACD indicator in the same place at separate window version 2.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/247#comment_559816

Last update 20/03/2015: Eliminate some bugs that I have done in the use of facilities MovingAverages.mqh

BBMACD indicator

