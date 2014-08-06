CodeBaseSections
Copy Objects - script for MetaTrader 4

Tadeusz Kiesner
27275
(19)
kopiuj_obj.mq4 (8.26 KB) view
Quickly analyze charts on different TF by copying of objects (Trendline, Horizontal Line, Rectangle, Fibo) from active chart to all charts at this same symbol.

