CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

toptahlil
Published by:
mehdi khoshbakhtvash
Views:
24099
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
CCI_Filter.mq4 (2.44 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Smoothed CCI indicator.

Smoothed CCI indicator

Genie RSI Genie RSI

Relative Strength Index Expert Advisor.

Genie Pivot Point Reversal Genie Pivot Point Reversal

Pivot Point Reversal scalping Expert Advisor.

ATR_Filter ATR_Filter

Smoothed ATR indicator.

RSI_Filter RSI_Filter

Smoothed RSI indicator.