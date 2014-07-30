Watch how to download trading robots for free
Tiger EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Expert Advisor determines buy and sell based on Moving Averages, it also uses ADX and RSI.
I am looking to the community to contribute to the code and develop it into a better EA.
Currently it performs very well but must use a large stop loss. Must use on EUR/USD daily charts only since this is all I have back tested on, other symbols and timeframes looked poor.
Test results:
