Indicators

CEK OP - indicator for MetaTrader 4

check the open position to read trading history we have done, using EA or manual
Published by:
Umar Ismail
Views:
20638
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Cek_OP.mq4 (7.27 KB) view
The indicator plots trade history on the chart and account informaton.

Indicator to determine the transaction history in pairs.

