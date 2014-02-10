DF-ProfitMonitor

This is a very simple and very useful indicator to follow the evolution of profit.



It displays the actual status of account in the main window and the profit curve in a subwindow.

There are two method for displaying:

1./ Total profit of the account

2./ Profit selected by magicnumber







Recommended: use it on M1 timeframe because of the more details







Note:

The first data will appear in the subwindow after closing of the actual candle. (Be patient, it will be within 1 minute on M1 timeframe.)



This indicator DOES NOT save data at all. It means, if you change indicator settings or timeframe, the curve will disappear and starts the drawing again











