RosePipsIndicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Louis Stoltz
Views:
29716
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Author:

Louis Christian Stoltz

This indicator will calculate pips wins and losses for any pair with a parsar and doji star trading strategy. You can see pip targets and losses and see if you can find a winning pair with this.

5MIN charts are the best on current settings. Dont risk your account on this, there still high pip losses I see that are high risk. If you use micro lots then maybe its ok.



    

  

  

      

          

              DF-ProfitMonitor
With this indicator you can follow the evolution of account profit.

              MySQL for new MQL4 (tested in build 600)
Connecting to MySQL server from new MQL4.

          

          

              HashMap implementation 
An implementation of a HashMap in MQL4

              HTTP requests for new MQL4 (tested in build 600)
Simple library that allows sending requests via HTTP protocol from new MQL4