CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Direction Panels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Luis Andrianto
Views:
72914
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Luis Andrianto

Candle direction panels indicator based on open and close recent candle (Close>Open or Close<Open and Close=Open). The indicator work on all timeframe, It's will shown all TF candle direction at one place.

Candle Direction

Update for mt4 build 604

mt4R for new MQL4 mt4R for new MQL4

mt4R, modified for supporting new MQL4

Simple UnitTest include library for new MQL4 Simple UnitTest include library for new MQL4

This is a simple (cheap) UnitTest include library for new MQL4

MySQL for new MQL4 (tested in build 600) MySQL for new MQL4 (tested in build 600)

Connecting to MySQL server from new MQL4.

DF-ProfitMonitor DF-ProfitMonitor

With this indicator you can follow the evolution of account profit.