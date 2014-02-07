Watch how to download trading robots for free
Candle Direction Panels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Candle direction panels indicator based on open and close recent candle (Close>Open or Close<Open and Close=Open). The indicator work on all timeframe, It's will shown all TF candle direction at one place.
