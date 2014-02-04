CodeBaseSections
Libraries

Simple UnitTest include library for new MQL4 - library for MetaTrader 4

micclly
Views:
8639
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
TestExpert.mq4 (1.91 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
UnitTest.mqh (21.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a simple (cheap) UnitTest include library for MQL4.


How to use:

See a sample attacched: TestExpert.mq4


By UnitTest#printSummary(), the result is output as follows:

Journal Output


Distribution:

Source is distributed at GitHub repository.


