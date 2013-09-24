Watch how to download trading robots for free
TimeZones Six v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
TimeZones Six v2
- Position anywhere on chart.
- SER = Broker Server Time. Broker Time cannot be changed.
- The remaining 5 Time Zones can be changed.
- The SER label and remaining 5 labels can be changed.
- Time Zones not required can be hidden.
- In the above demo image LND (London) is offset – 2, NYC (New York City) offset -7 etc,.
- If Time Zones are hidden the Up_Down parameter may require a negative value to align closer to chart bottom margin.
- As default, two Time Zones are hidden. If these Time Zones are unhidden then the Up_Down parameter must be changed from – 20 to a positive number to lift the indicator off the chart lower margin.
- For bold fonts set Fonts_Bold: true.
