You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open position with STOCH and RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
This indicator uses Stochastic with periods 8,3,3 and RSI 3 cross RSI 13 and it use a confirmation trend macd cross zero.
If both are crossing together then you will shall view the signal to open position so you just need to open position.
kondisi masih bagus = condition still good
overbought siap take profit = overbought,,dont op but take profit
This is momentum-type indicator so you know how to buy or sell in the right time I hope.
kuat = strong in indonesian language you can modify it
Image:
