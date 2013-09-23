CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Open position with STOCH and RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

reza rahmad
Views:
76854
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This indicator uses Stochastic with periods 8,3,3 and RSI 3 cross RSI 13 and it use a confirmation trend macd cross zero.

If both are crossing together then you will shall view the signal to open position so you just need to open position.

kondisi masih bagus = condition still good
overbought siap take profit = overbought,,dont op but take profit

This is momentum-type indicator so you know how to buy or sell in the right time I hope.

kuat = strong in indonesian language you can modify it

Image:


Spread Tracker Spread Tracker

Tracking Variable Spreads with an Offline Chart

Timer Timer

Timer is a break trough system.

TimeZones Six v2 TimeZones Six v2

Display up to six Times Zones. Hide Time Zones not required.

Open Position v3a - Updated for MT4 Build 600 Open Position v3a - Updated for MT4 Build 600

Displays open position: Symbol + Lots + Points + Profit (Updated for MT4 Build 600)