Indicators add account information to chart. Profit, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin and Margin Level %.



Indicator 1: Account Info Vertical 4.01 places account information on the chart in vertical sequence. Indicator 2: Account Info Horizontal 4.01 places account information on the the chart in horizontal sequence.

Hide account information: Click anywhere on account information text.

Show account information: Click on text 'Account Info'.

Show Profit only: Select 'true' from Inputs value.

Horizontal and vertical axis auto equal space distance between account info headers and no font overlap — see Recommendations below.



The hide/show response is dependent on incoming ticks or chart refresh. In tick scarce or closed markets the indicator hide/show click will appear not to function while waiting for a tick or chart refresh. An autorefresh timer indicator is include in the download. It is only necessary to attach the autorefresh timer to one chart because it refreshes all instances of account info vertical and account info horizontal across all charts. Increasing autorefresh refresh frequency will have minimal impact on CPU load with respect to up-to-date equipment. A program like Core Temp (free) from http://www.alcpu.com/CoreTemp/ can be arranged to show on the task bar the CPU Load, CPU Temp and used % RAM and can be used to monitor program impact on CPU load.





Recommendations

Space distances between successive account headers must be equal. An increase or decrease of font size must not result in vertical or horizontal font overlap.



The following requirements must be satisfied:

Vertical axis equal spacing between account info headers *

For account headers in vertical sequence vertical axis equal space distance is dependent on an OBJPROP_YDISTANCE parameter formula.

Successive header OBJPROP_YDISTANCE formulas maintain vertical equal spacing by multiplying the font size in accordance with successive allocated terms of even sequence 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12. Vertical font overlap is avoided because each equal space increases or decreases proportional to change in font size.

OBJPROP_YDISTANCE vertical axis shift is maintained by including as addition the OBJPROP_ YDISTANCE corresponding input parameter value.



Vertical axis equal space distance is maintained by including in the formula the following:

The below account_info_vertical code illustrates the solution.



input int Up_Down= 10 ; .......... int OnInit () { .......... { Up_Down_ML=Up_Down+Font_Size*10; Up_Down_M =Up_Down+Font_Size*8; Up_Down_FM=Up_Down+Font_Size*6; Up_Down_E =Up_Down+Font_Size*4; Up_Down_B =Up_Down+Font_Size*2; Up_Down_P =Up_Down; } ......... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[],..........) { .......... // Balance Header YDISTANCE ObjectSet( "Acc_B_v" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,Up_Down_B); ........... // Profit Header YDISTANCE ObjectSet( "Acc_P_v" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,Up_Down_P); ...........





Horizontal axis equal spacing between account info headers

For account headers in horizontal sequence horizontal axis equal space distance is dependent on an OBJPROP XDISTANCE parameter formula.

The OBJPROP_YDISTANCE formula for vertical axis equal spacing is relatively straight forward because all elements of successive header formulas, the OBJPROP_YDISTANCE corresponding input value and even sequence multiples and font size, remain constant in the formula.



Successive header OBJPROP_XDISTANCE formulas for horizontal axis equal space must accommodate a real time updating variable in the form of multiple preceding account header lengths that increase or decrease according to changes in account margin, profit or loss, balance etc.



Horizontal axis equal space distance is maintained by including in the formula the following:

Successive header BJPROP_XDISTANCE formulas maintain horizontal equal space by obtaining a total count of all string lengths in preceding headers and multiplying by a suitable font size related multiplier.

Horizontal font overlap is avoided because each equal space increases or deceases proportional to change in font size. OBJPROP_XDISTANCE horizontal axis shift is maintained by including as addition the OBJPROP_ XDISTANCE corresponding input parameter value.

input int Left_Right_P= 15 ; int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[],.........) { double Spacer_Mult=Font_Size*Spacing*0.1 ; .......... .......... int StLenP= StringLen (Acc_P_Header+Acc_Curr+Acc_gap_P+Acc_P_hs); .......... int StLenB = StringLen (Acc_B_Header+Acc_B_hs); .......... .......... ObjectSet( "Acc_E_h" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,(StLenP+StLenB)*Spacer_Mult +Left_Right_P); .......... ObjectSet( "Acc_B_h" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,StLenP*Spacer_Mult +Left_Right_P); .......... ObjectSet( "Acc_P_h" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,Left_Right_P);

The below account_info_horizontal code illustrates the solution.