Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Key Level Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44083
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The indicator draws true Key Level on chart based on DiNapoli Fibonacci levels gives point of intraction by buyers and sellers.
Image:
EA Move StopLoss to BreakEven
When the order reaches the specified profit, then EA automatically moves StopLoss to BreakEven.Stochastic TP TS V3.103
An EA with automatic trading at setable minute using stochastic indicator and scalping lot
BreakThrough
System open positions after crossing hand drawn trendlines on chart.Fracture 7.4.0
Trade EURUSD 5 min scalping or similar. Good Luck.