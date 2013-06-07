Watch how to download trading robots for free
ZFXiSwap2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18327
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Any symbol Bid, LastDayDiff(% or pip), Spread, Swap, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.
The symbols must be included in the list.
Input parameters:
Symbols: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF.
