C_Factor_HLH4_Buy_Only - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14798
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Description:
Strategy is not using any indicator, just put buy order at high previous candle of H4, and have weird exit system. Risk balance is from free margin calculation.
Suitable only for GBPUSD on H4 Time Frame
