Experts

C_Factor_HLH4_Buy_Only - expert for MetaTrader 4

devifx
Views:
14798
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

Strategy is not using any indicator, just put buy order at high previous candle of H4, and have weird exit system. Risk balance is from free margin calculation.

Suitable only for GBPUSD on H4 Time Frame



