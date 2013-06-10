CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CheckPower of Bulls/Bears - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
Views:
29004
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
CheckPower.mq4 (5.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

rockyhoangdn@gmail.com

Based on ibull/ibear, but compare power to define good entry bars.

