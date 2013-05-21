CodeBaseSections
ADX + MA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
28357
(15)
MADX-07.mq4 (6.16 KB) view
 This Es is using 2 MAs with Input parameters:

  •  maPerBig     = 25;
  •  ModeBig      = 2;
  •  appPriceBig  = 2;
  •  maPerSmal    = 5;
  •  ModeSmal     = 1;
  •  appPriceSmal = 0; 

and Input Parameters for ADX: 

  • advPeriod    = 11;
  •  appPriceAdx  = 4;
  •  advLevelMa   = 13; 
  •  advLevelPl   = 13;
  •  advLevelMi   = 14; 

 


X trader v2 X trader v2

Trades when two moving averages cross each other

PSAR trader v2 PSAR trader v2

Trades using parabolic SAR signals

BreakOut BreakOut

This EA will open a Long Order if the Price move above yesterday High or Short Order if the Price move beneath yesterday Low.

FollowYourHeart FollowYourHeart

"Follow Your Heart" is an Expert Advisor that open an Order strictly by price increase/decrease during nBars on the M1 time frame (without any indicators).