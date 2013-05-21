Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BreakOut - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 30498
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
On Monday the EA is opening position only after MondayHour.
On Friday the EA is opening position only before FridayHour.
You can switch off the TrailingStop by putting 0 (zero) to this Input parameters.
ADX + MA
Expert Advisor based on the ACD and MA Attention: this is not a Holy GrailX trader v2
Trades when two moving averages cross each other
FollowYourHeart
"Follow Your Heart" is an Expert Advisor that open an Order strictly by price increase/decrease during nBars on the M1 time frame (without any indicators).Short Term Momentum Trading
I'm looking for a skilled programmer that can take my existing EA alert and fine tune it. I have a solid set of rules that consistantly make me money, and I am looking to automate the signals so that I can effectively manage several currency charts at th