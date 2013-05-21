CodeBaseSections
Experts

FollowYourHeart - expert for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
17837
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Input Parameters: 

  • nBars - numbers of Bars for calculating prices Open, Close, High and Low;
  • dLevel -  variable that determines the level of response of this EA;
  • profB and profS  - allows you to set the profit  separately for Buy and Sell;
  • UseMM - if = true - "Money Management" will be involved
  • PercentMM -  Lot Size will be calculated as percent from AccountFreeMargin
  • TradingHoursOn - if  = true - the EA will vork only ibetween OpenSessionHour and CloseSessionHour



