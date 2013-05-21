Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FollowYourHeart - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17837
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Input Parameters:
- nBars - numbers of Bars for calculating prices Open, Close, High and Low;
- dLevel - variable that determines the level of response of this EA;
- profB and profS - allows you to set the profit separately for Buy and Sell;
- UseMM - if = true - "Money Management" will be involved
- PercentMM - Lot Size will be calculated as percent from AccountFreeMargin
- TradingHoursOn - if = true - the EA will vork only ibetween OpenSessionHour and CloseSessionHour
BreakOut
This EA will open a Long Order if the Price move above yesterday High or Short Order if the Price move beneath yesterday Low.ADX + MA
Expert Advisor based on the ACD and MA Attention: this is not a Holy Grail
Short Term Momentum Trading
I'm looking for a skilled programmer that can take my existing EA alert and fine tune it. I have a solid set of rules that consistantly make me money, and I am looking to automate the signals so that I can effectively manage several currency charts at thEW Elliott Wave Easy Counter Script
Drag and drop wave counts.