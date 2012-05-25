NOTE: Trade on real account at your own risk. This EA is not profitable in long term.



EA based on MACFibo trading strategy. Indicator is here.



More details about this strategy can be found here and babypips forum here.

SHORT SIGNAL:

When 5EMA crosses 20SMA down:

Draw 2 points as below:

POINT A; Candle close price that confirmed the downside crossover

POINT B: highest price of the current wave prior to the crossover,

Profit Target: @ 161.8 fibo level

Stop Loss: maximum 38.2 (minimum @ 78.6) based on your risk appetite.



Long SIGNAL:

When 5EMA crosses 20SMA up:

Draw 2 points as below:

POINT A; Candle close price that confirmed the upside crossover

POINT B: lowest price of the current wave prior to the crossover,

Profit Target: @ 161.8 fibo level

Stop Loss: maximum 38.2 (minimum @ 78.6) based on your risk appetite.



Exit mechanism for losing trades, if stoploss yet to hit: if 5EMA cross 8SMA in direction opposite of your open trade.











