Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MAC-Fibo EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29879
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
NOTE: Trade on real account at your own risk. This EA is not profitable in long term.
EA based on MACFibo trading strategy. Indicator is here.
More details about this strategy can be found here and babypips forum here.
SHORT SIGNAL:
When 5EMA crosses 20SMA down:
Draw 2 points as below:
POINT A; Candle close price that confirmed the downside crossover
POINT B: highest price of the current wave prior to the crossover,
Profit Target: @ 161.8 fibo level
Stop Loss: maximum 38.2 (minimum @ 78.6) based on your risk appetite.
Long SIGNAL:
When 5EMA crosses 20SMA up:
Draw 2 points as below:
POINT A; Candle close price that confirmed the upside crossover
POINT B: lowest price of the current wave prior to the crossover,
Profit Target: @ 161.8 fibo level
Stop Loss: maximum 38.2 (minimum @ 78.6) based on your risk appetite.
Exit mechanism for losing trades, if stoploss yet to hit: if 5EMA cross 8SMA in direction opposite of your open trade.
This is classic implementation of the Turtle Trading system, with clear entry/exits signals within the same trend and enter/exit alerts. It should be used together with my other indicator, The Turtle Trading Channel to get further entry signals if you hCorrect Gann fan
A set of scripts to install and work with Gann fan. Custom fan has correct angles and is scale insensitive.
The new idea of the classical Bears Bulls Indicator.RGT2 EA
Expert advisor based on Bollinger bands and Rsi. Modified trailing stop system.