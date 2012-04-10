Watch how to download trading robots for free
Reversal fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 72217
This indicator examines 5bar and 7bar fractals and highlights those which seem to be price reversals.
Recommendations:
- Filter signals with your own trading strategy.
