Double ZigZag (no repaint) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator is very simple: it shows signals triggered using two different ZigZag indicators (fast and slow) without any filtering.

It does never -ever- repaint a past signal and therefore is useful to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator -which does repaint- as a trading tool over time.

As you can see, many signals are repainted by ZigZag indicator over time. Fractals have been used to reduce the number of highs and lows painted.

It depends on original MetaQuotes ZigZag indicator -attached-.



Recommendations:

  • Do not trade this indicator by itself
  • This indicator has been made for educational purposes only -not for actual trading-
  • You can use this indicator template to filter zigzag signals with your trading strategy
  • You can study the relationship between not-repainted fast and slow zigzag signals over time

Color convention:

  • Orange dots are signals shared by both ZigZags
  • Blue dots are only Fast ZigZag signals
  • Red dots are only Slow ZigZag signals (only seen if fast ZigZag is hidden)

Input parameters:

  • CalculateOnBarClose (default: true) - Determines if unclosed bar is evaluated
  • ZigZagFast (default: 6) Set as 0 to hide it
  • ZigZagSlow(default: 24) Set as 0 to hide it
Triniti Triniti

The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.

HTTP using WinINet directly in mql4 HTTP using WinINet directly in mql4

This is a "conceptual" script that uses the WinINet functions to load a HTTP page directly from mql4, without a C++ dll

Fractal ZigZag (never repaints) Fractal ZigZag (never repaints)

This indicator shows signals triggered using Fractals and the original ZigZag indicator. Signals are never -ever- repainted and is an useful tool to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator.

Pure_Martingale Pure_Martingale

Martingale syste, trades are random.