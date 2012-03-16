Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Double ZigZag (no repaint) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 100728
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is very simple: it shows signals triggered using
two different ZigZag indicators (fast and slow) without any filtering.
It does never -ever- repaint a past signal and therefore is useful to
study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator -which does repaint- as a trading
tool over time.
As you can see, many signals are repainted by ZigZag indicator over time. Fractals have been used to reduce the number of highs and lows painted.
It depends on original MetaQuotes ZigZag indicator -attached-.
Recommendations:
- Do not trade this indicator by itself
- This indicator has been made for educational purposes only -not for actual trading-
- You can use this indicator template to filter zigzag signals with your trading strategy
- You can study the relationship between not-repainted fast and slow zigzag signals over time
Color convention:
- Orange dots are signals shared by both ZigZags
- Blue dots are only Fast ZigZag signals
- Red dots are only Slow ZigZag signals (only seen if fast ZigZag is hidden)
Input parameters:
- CalculateOnBarClose (default: true) - Determines if unclosed bar is evaluated
- ZigZagFast (default: 6) Set as 0 to hide it
- ZigZagSlow(default: 24) Set as 0 to hide it
The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.HTTP using WinINet directly in mql4
This is a "conceptual" script that uses the WinINet functions to load a HTTP page directly from mql4, without a C++ dll
This indicator shows signals triggered using Fractals and the original ZigZag indicator. Signals are never -ever- repainted and is an useful tool to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator.Pure_Martingale
Martingale syste, trades are random.