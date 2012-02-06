CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dailypivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
Views:
43800
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Simple Daily pivot.

ZigZag For Long Term ZigZag For Long Term

This Robot uses the default zigzag indicator from Metatrader.

Close at Profit Close at Profit

Close all trades after reaching defined profit or loss

LotScalp LotScalp

EA scalper 1430% = 2011!!!

Display Ask-Bid Display Ask-Bid

This code simply display ask-bid value.