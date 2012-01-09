Join our fan page
Spread Normalized - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Vangabestia
This indicator use in cross ( es. EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, ect) depends of correlation of currency. Usually I use with timaframe Daily. But I think can to use in another timeframe. Important can use in commodity and stocks.
Now I use it no EA ..I must to do it, Usually I use it in manual when down -0.3 I open position in buy up 0.3 open position in sell.
