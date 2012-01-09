CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Spread Normalized - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Giulio Bucci
Views:
19173
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Vangabestia

This indicator use in cross ( es. EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, ect) depends of correlation of currency. Usually I use with timaframe Daily. But I think can to use in another timeframe. Important can use in commodity and stocks.

Now I use it no EA ..I must to do it, Usually I use it in manual when down -0.3 I open position in buy up 0.3 open position in sell.


SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator

Calculates pips between Order Execution price and and Stoploss or/and Takeprofit price.

Sophia1_1 Sophia1_1

My first trading System using simple pattern.

Multi currency pair Indicator Multi currency pair Indicator

This indicator watches the major currency pairs to find the status of the current candle (Bullish or Bearish) of USD, EUR, and GBP compared to other currencies such as EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, and CAD.

Hedge Expert Advisor Hedge Expert Advisor

disturbed EA wich open a long and a short position at the same time.