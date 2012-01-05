Join our fan page
Vangabestia is my nickname, I worked in forex 10 years, now I begin to do something about EA.
Description:
I just started to work with programming in MetaTrader 4, my first program was to modify a program already did (Ilan1.4). I changed the logic input market. When you have 3 candles of the same color with in a market in the opposite direction. The management of the position is with trailingstop and Martingale.
Strategy Tester Report
Sophia1_1
EGlobal-Demo (Build 409)
|Simbolo
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periodo
|1 Ora (H1) 2011.08.29 19:00 - 2011.12.29 14:00
|Modello
|Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
|Parametri
|MMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=2; slip=3; Lots=0.01; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=30; MaxTrades=10; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=48;
|Barre sotto esame
|2190
|Ticks adoperati per il modello
|1571051
|Qualita' del modello
|97.21%
|Errori di grafici
|3
|Deposito iniziale
|10000.00
|Profitto totale netto
|386.08
|Profitto lordo
|1325.41
|Perdita lorda
|-939.33
|Fattore di profitto (profit factor)
|1.41
|Ricompensa attesa
|1.30
|Drawdown assoluto
|1174.89
|Drawdown massimo
|1278.37 (12.65%)
|Drawdown relativo
|12.65% (1278.37)
|Operazioni totali
|296
|Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)
|137 (81.75%)
|Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)
|159 (77.36%)
|Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)
|235 (79.39%)
|Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)
|61 (20.61%)
|Il piu' grande
|operazione con profito
|563.20
|operazione in perdita
|-141.59
|Media
|operazione con profito
|5.64
|operazione in perdita
|-15.40
|Massimo
|vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)
|22 (20.68)
|perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)
|8 (-528.37)
|Massimale
|profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)
|564.50 (2)
|perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)
|-528.37 (8)
|Media
|vincite consecutive
|7
|perdite consecutive
I use it in real account: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, EURCHF, NZDUSD,EURGBP.
