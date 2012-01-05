Author:

Vangabestia is my nickname, I worked in forex 10 years, now I begin to do something about EA.

Description:



I just started to work with programming in MetaTrader 4, my first program was to modify a program already did (Ilan1.4). I changed the logic input market. When you have 3 candles of the same color with in a market in the opposite direction. The management of the position is with trailingstop and Martingale.

Image:





Strategy Tester Report

Sophia1_1

EGlobal-Demo (Build 409)

Simbolo EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Periodo 1 Ora (H1) 2011.08.29 19:00 - 2011.12.29 14:00 Modello Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi) Parametri MMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=2; slip=3; Lots=0.01; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=30; MaxTrades=10; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=48;

Barre sotto esame 2190 Ticks adoperati per il modello 1571051 Qualita' del modello 97.21% Errori di grafici 3









Deposito iniziale 10000.00







Profitto totale netto 386.08 Profitto lordo 1325.41 Perdita lorda -939.33 Fattore di profitto (profit factor) 1.41 Ricompensa attesa 1.30



Drawdown assoluto 1174.89 Drawdown massimo 1278.37 (12.65%) Drawdown relativo 12.65% (1278.37)

Operazioni totali 296 Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %) 137 (81.75%) Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %) 159 (77.36%)

Operazioni con profitto (% del totale) 235 (79.39%) Operazioni in perdita (% del totale) 61 (20.61%) Il piu' grande operazione con profito 563.20 operazione in perdita -141.59 Media operazione con profito 5.64 operazione in perdita -15.40 Massimo vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro) 22 (20.68) perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro) 8 (-528.37) Massimale profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite) 564.50 (2) perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite) -528.37 (8) Media vincite consecutive 7 perdite consecutive



I use it in real account: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, EURCHF, NZDUSD,EURGBP.