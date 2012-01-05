CodeBaseSections
Giulio Bucci
Views:
34052
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Vangabestia is my nickname, I worked in forex 10 years, now I begin to do something about EA.

I just started to work with programming in MetaTrader 4, my first program was to modify a program already did (Ilan1.4). I changed the logic input market. When you have 3 candles of the same color with in a market in the opposite direction. The management of the position is with trailingstop and Martingale.

Strategy Tester Report

Sophia1_1

EGlobal-Demo (Build 409)


SimboloEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periodo1 Ora (H1) 2011.08.29 19:00 - 2011.12.29 14:00
ModelloOgni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
ParametriMMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=2; slip=3; Lots=0.01; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=30; MaxTrades=10; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=48;

Barre sotto esame2190Ticks adoperati per il modello1571051Qualita' del modello97.21%
Errori di grafici3




Deposito iniziale10000.00



Profitto totale netto386.08Profitto lordo1325.41Perdita lorda-939.33
Fattore di profitto (profit factor)1.41Ricompensa attesa1.30

Drawdown assoluto1174.89Drawdown massimo1278.37 (12.65%)Drawdown relativo12.65% (1278.37)

Operazioni totali296Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)137 (81.75%)Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)159 (77.36%)

Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)235 (79.39%)Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)61 (20.61%)
Il piu' grandeoperazione con profito563.20operazione in perdita-141.59
Mediaoperazione con profito5.64operazione in perdita-15.40
Massimovincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)22 (20.68)perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)8 (-528.37)
Massimaleprofitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)564.50 (2)perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)-528.37 (8)
Mediavincite consecutive7perdite consecutive

I use it in real account: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, EURCHF, NZDUSD,EURGBP.

InsideBars InsideBars

The InsideBars indicators can be used for trading with breakout Strategies.

Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor

This Expert Advisor is based on 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor indicators.

SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator SL-TP price to Order Execution price Pip Calculator

Calculates pips between Order Execution price and and Stoploss or/and Takeprofit price.

Spread Normalized Spread Normalized

This indicator use in cross ( es. EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, ect) depends of correlation of currency. Usually I use with timaframe Daily. But I think can to use in another timeframe. Important can use in commodity and stocks.